Egypt increases exceptional bonus to state subsidy cards to 300 EGP -state news agency
Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi gave orders on Wednesday to increase the exceptional bonus to state subsidy cards to 300 Egyptian pounds ($15.62) from 100, according to the state news agency (MENA).
Sisi also ordered increasing the bread subsidy program allocations by 32 billion pounds. ($1 = 19.2100 Egyptian pounds)
