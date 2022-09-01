Left Menu

Egypt increases exceptional bonus to state subsidy cards to 300 EGP -state news agency

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 01-09-2022 01:08 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 01:08 IST
  • Egypt

Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi gave orders on Wednesday to increase the exceptional bonus to state subsidy cards to 300 Egyptian pounds ($15.62) from 100, according to the state news agency (MENA).

Sisi also ordered increasing the bread subsidy program allocations by 32 billion pounds. ($1 = 19.2100 Egyptian pounds)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

