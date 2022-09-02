Iran sends "constructive" response to U.S. proposals on nuclear deal -state media

Iran has sent a "constructive" response to U.S. proposals aimed at reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani was quoted by state media as saying on Friday.

"The text that was sent (by Iran) has a constructive approach aimed at finalising the negotiations," Kanaani was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB, without giving further details.

