K'taka HC denies bail to arrested man for possessing commercial quantity of drugs

The Karnataka High Court has denied bail to a man, who is alleged to be a drug peddler, as he was caught with commercial quantities of banned narcotic substances.

He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in May this year for the offence.

The bench of Justice K Natarajan said 27-year-old Rajesh A, a resident of Chamarajpet in Bengaluru, could not claim parity with two other accused in the case who were granted bail because unlike him, they were not caught with commercial quantities of banned substances.

The Kumaraswamy Layout police had arrested Rajesh, who works as a warehouse in-charge at a pizza outlet, along with another accused on May 22.

It was alleged that he was selling drugs to college students, IT/BT employees, and others. Five kilograms of ganja, 260 grams of hashish oil, and 20 LSD strips were recovered from the duo.

Based on the statements given by them, two other persons were arrested. Of the two others arrested, one was released on bail as he was in a hospital when arrested and did not have any drugs on him.

The second person, who allegedly supplied drugs to Rajesh, was also granted bail as he had only 130 grams of ganja and 30 grams of hashish oil on him when caught.

Denying bail to Rajesh in the judgment passed on August 22, the court said, ''This petitioner is caught red-handed along with accused No.1 and found with 0.91 grams of LSD strips which is 19 times of commercial quantity and 5 kgs of ganja...230 grams of hashish oil. It goes to show that they are in possession of the commercial quantity of the drugs.'' Dismissing the bail petition, the court said, ''The investigation is still under progress. Accused No. 4 is still absconding. Considering this aspect, I am of the view that this petitioner is not entitled to bail until pending investigation.''

