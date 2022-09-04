Left Menu

Gurugram's Appu Ghar Water Park sealed over non-payment of rent

The water parks operating firm International Recreation and Amusement Ltd had entered an agreement with the authority in 2011. Finally, we sealed it, he said.

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran on Sunday sealed Appu Ghar Water Park in Sector 29 here over the non-payment of rent and water bills, according to a senior official.

Arun Sharma, an official associated with the water park, alleged that the authorities sealed the facility without giving any notice. The water park's operating firm International Recreation and Amusement Ltd had entered an agreement with the authority in 2011. There is an outstanding rent of Rs 48 crore which is yet to paid by the firm besides water bills of Rs 90 lakh, said Estate Officer Sanjeev Singla.

''Several notices were served on the Appu Ghar management for the recovery of the amount in the past six months but the money was not deposited. Finally, we sealed it,'' he said.

