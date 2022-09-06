DIARY-Political and General News Events from September 6

For other diaries, please see:

-------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 ** ULAANBAATAR/TOKYO – India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan (To Sept. 9) ** ISTANBUL - French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna is on the second day of her visit to Turkey. (Final day) ** BAKU - Azerbaijan Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Rwandan Defense Minister Major General Albert Murasira. ** SARAJEVO/BELGRADE/ZAGREB - The President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will be on a visit to three countries – Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and Croatia. (To Sept. 8) ** CANBERRA - President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta visits Australia. (To Sept. 11) ** DUSSELDORF, Germany - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the event 'One year to go' ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf – 1100 GMT. ** BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Israeli President Isaac Herzog lay wreaths at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin – 0830 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell have meeting to discuss Georgia's bid for EU membership, hold news conference afterwards – 1600 GMT. ** ATHENS - French foreign minister Catherine Colonna visits Greece to hold bilateral talks with Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias. Meets Prime Minister Kyriakos Mittsotakis – 1520 GMT. ** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets his counterpart from Thailand, Don Pramudwinai, in Moscow for talks. Outwatching for any comments on Ukraine crisis, international markets – 0800 GMT. ** ATHENS - Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová pays official one-day visit to Athens. She will meet Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis – 0700 GMT. ** CAIRO - Arab foreign ministers gather for a periodic meeting at the Arab League's headquarters in Cairo. ** KAUNAS, Lithuania - Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers meet in Lithuania to discuss current topics such as Russia'a invasion. VENICE, Italy – 79th Venice International Film Festival (to Sept 10). JAKARTA - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos on a three-day state visit to Indonesia (Final day). ULAANBAATAR - Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Commerce of Thailand Jurin Laksanawisit will pay an official visit to Mongolia (To Sept 7) NEW DELHI - Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be in India from Monday to Thursday and meet her Indian counterpart and other leaders (to September 8). VLADIVOSTOK, Russia - Russia holds VII Eastern Economic Forum (to September 8). PHNOM PENH - 14th CLMV Economic Ministers' Meeting. (To Sept. 11) PHNOM PENH - 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers' (AEM) Meeting and Related Meeting. (To Sept. 11) BRUSSELS - EU-Georgia Association Council meeting. BERLIN - Israeli President Isaac Herzog will give a speech in the Bundestag, Germany's lower house of parliament. - 0700 GMT BRUSSELS - Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag to discuss how to ensure investment in green policies and their macro implications - 1430 GMT. BRUSSELS - IMF head Kristalina Georgiev speaks at Bruegel think-tank conference on global fragmentation - 1200 GMT. SINGAPORE - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos on a two-day state visit to Singapore (to Sep. 7) PRAGUE - EU health ministers informal meeting in Prague (to Sept. 7). INDIA/BANGLADESH – 11th anniversary of a pact to end a 40-year border demarcation dispute between India and Bangladesh. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

** TOKYO – India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Japan for the second India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Meeting. (To Sept. 10) ** NEW DELHI - European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson will be in New Delhi. (To Sept. 8) ** MADRID - Spain's Foreign Affairs minister José Manuel Albares meets in Madrid with his Azerbaijani counterpart Djeyhun Bayramov – 1400 GMT. ** BELGRADE - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Serbia as part of his Balkans tour. He will meet Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and other officials – 0900 GMT. ** TOKYO - India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada in Tokyo – 1000 GMT. ** KAUNAS, Lithuania - Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian foreign ministers meet in Kaunas, Lithuania – 0745 GMT. BRUSSELS - Spanish Finance Minister Nadia Calvino takes part in the Bruegel think-tank annual conference where she is to discuss how to tackle rising inflation and risk of imminent energy shocks - 1100 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Econ Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni closing keynote speech at Bruegel conference - 1300 GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 ** DUBLIN - Irish Prime minister Micheál Martin speaks at British-Irish Chamber dinner – 1900 GMT. ** MAPUTO - The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, will meet with Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi and Foreign Affairs Ministers Verónica Macamo, followed by a joint news conference. ROTTERDAM, Netherlands - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen meets Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Rotterdam to discuss the Dutch recovery plan, under which the Netherlands is entitled to 4.7 billion euros in EU grants. - 1400 GMT

LOS ANGELES, United States - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo co-host Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) Ministerial in Los Angeles. (to September 9) TORONTO, Canada - Toronto International Film Festival 2022 (to Sept 18). PRAGUE - EU economy and finance ministers' informal meeting in Prague. (to September 10) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 PRAGUE - US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin is due to arrive in Prague PRAGUE - European Union energy ministers hold an emergency meeting, which is set to tackle soaring costs due to curbed gas supplies from Russia. PRAGUE - Eurogroup meeting. PRAGUE – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers. (To Sept. 10) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 UNITED STATES – 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. SWEDEN - Swedish Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 Mexico City - The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, will visit Mexico GENEVA – 51st regular session of the Human Rights Council (To Oct. 7) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 NUR-SULTAN - On Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's invitation, Pope Francis will make a state visit to Kazakhstan. (To Sept. 15) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 ** NUR-SULTAN - Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan to sign a raft of cooperation agreements between the countries. UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to hold news conference ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders for the U.N. General Assembly, which starts Sept. 20.

BRUSSELS - European Commission President Urusla von der Leyen delivers state of the European Union address to the European Parliament. ASTANA - Pope Francis attends Congress of Religions in Kazakhstan - 0400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 NEUHARDENBERG, Germany - German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck welcomes their colleagues for a meeting of the G7 Trade Ministers during the German G7 Presidency at Neuhardenberg Castle in Brandenburg state. - 0630 GMT SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold talks on the sidelines of a summit of leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. GLOBAL - International Day of Democracy. GUATEMALA – 201st anniversary of Independence. EL SALVADOR – 201st anniversary of Independence. COSTA RICA – 201st anniversary of Independence. HONDURAS – 201st anniversary of Independence. NICARAGUA – 201st anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 LONDON - London Boat Show 2022 (to Sept. 25). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 MUNICH – 187th Munich Oktoberfest (to Oct 3). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 NEW YORK CITY - The high-level General Debate at the UN General Assembly (To Sept 26) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 BRAZZAVILLE - The intergovernmental commission between Russia and the Republic of the Congo will meet in the Congo's capital of Brazzaville (To Sept 23) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 49th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 BERLIN –BMW Berlin Marathon. SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE - Sao Tomean National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 VIENNA - IAEA 66th General Conference (to Sept 30). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1 LATVIA - Latvian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2 BRAZIL - Brazil Presidential Election. BRAZIL - Brazilian Federal Senate Election. BRAZIL - Brazilian Chamber of Deputies Election. BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Bosnia and Herzegovina House of Representatives Election. BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Chairman of the Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 3 LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4 LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5

** MADRID - Spain´s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at German-Spanish summit in Madrid. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9 AUSTRIA - 2022 Austrian presidential election - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11 PRAGUE - EU Informal meeting of energy ministers. (To Oct. 12) STOCKHOLM - Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima on a three-day state visit to Sweden (to Oct. 13). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13 LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Oct. 14) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16 BERLIN - World Health Organization hold 2022 Summit in Berlin (to October 18). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 17 LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19 BANGKOK - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance ministers meeting (To Oct 21) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting. (To Oct. 21) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23 SLOVENIA - Slovenia holds presidential elections - - - - - - - - -

PRAGUE - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To Oct. 31)

