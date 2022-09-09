Nepal Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal to visit India next week

Nepal’s Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal will visit India next week to hold talks with his Indian counterpart Vinay Mohan Kwatra on a range of bilateral issues covering the entire range of multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

During the two-day official visit, from September 13 to 14, Paudyal will also review the progress made on the slew of initiatives announced during Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s visit to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nepal in April and May respectively, according to the press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Paudyal is scheduled to return to Kathmandu on September 15.

In May, the Indian Prime Minister visited Lumbini, Nepal, the birthplace of Buddha, where he laid a foundation stone along with the Nepalese Prime Minister for a Buddhist Vihara, which was being built with Indian assistance.

After their talks, the two sides signed six Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) on cooperation in cultural and educational sectors.

Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande has just concluded a visit to Nepal and held extensive talks with the country's top civil and military leadership on ways to further promote bilateral ties.

Nepal is an important neighbour of India and occupies a special significance in its foreign policy because of its geographic, historical, cultural and economic linkages/ties span centuries.

Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old ''Roti Beti'' relationship.

The country shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states – Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Land-locked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services.

