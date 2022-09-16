Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: AP legislative assembly passes four bills by voice vote

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has passed four bills, including Andhra Pradesh Civil Services (Disciplinary Proceedings Tribunal) (repeal) Bill 2022 by voice vote.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 16-09-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 23:00 IST
Andhra Pradesh: AP legislative assembly passes four bills by voice vote
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has passed four bills, including Andhra Pradesh Civil Services (Disciplinary Proceedings Tribunal) (repeal) Bill 2022 by voice vote. After question hour, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram took up the bills which were introduced on the opening day.

The Andhra Pradesh Pradesh Panchyat Raj (Amendment) Bill 2022, which was brought by Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development B Mutyala Naidu, was passed by voice vote. Andhra Pradesh Road Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022, which was tabled by Minister for Roads and Buildings D Ramalngeswara Rao, was passed by voice vote.

The Andhra Pradesh Civil Services (Disciplinary Proceedings Tribunal) Repeal) Bills 2022, tabled by Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on behalf of the Chief Minister, was also passed by voice vote along with Andhra Pradesh (Agriculture Produce and Livestock) Markets (Amendment) Bills 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022