Biden to nominate career diplomat Tracy as ambassador to Russia, White House says
President Joe Biden will nominate career diplomat Lynne Tracy as U.S. ambassador to Russia, the White House said on Tuesday.
Tracy currently serves as U.S. ambassador to Armenia. The U.S. ambassador post in Russia has been vacant since Sept. 4, when envoy John Sullivan concluded his tenure there amid soaring bilateral tensions due to Moscow's war in Ukraine.
