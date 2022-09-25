Britain's Labour vows to reintroduce top 45% rate of income tax
Reuters | Liverpool | Updated: 25-09-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 14:01 IST
Britain's main opposition party leader Keir Starmer said on Sunday he would reintroduce the top rate of income tax to 45% after the government abolished the rate in a mini-budget.
"I would reverse the decision they made," Labour leader Starmer told the BBC. "It is hugely risky, it is hugely divisive, and I would reverse it."
