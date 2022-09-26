Punjab: IFS officer arrested in corruption case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday said it has arrested an Indian Forest Service Officer (IFS) Parveen Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator Forest ( PCCF) Wildlife in a corruption related case.

The bureau had registered an FIR in June in connection with the embezzlement of funds during the tenure of forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian in the previous Congress government.

Kumar had remained the CEO of Punjab state compensatory afforestation and was the charge of PCCF in October 2021, after Gilzian became forest minister, said the bureau in a statement.

During preliminary investigations, Parveen Kumar alleged that Sangat Singh Gilzian had told him that his opponent in the Vidhan Sabha elections was a wealthy person having financial backup from the USA and hence, he is also in need of additional finances to contest elections, claimed the Vigilance bureau. Further the former minister allegedly pressurised him to arrange money out of the funds of the department earmarked for various official activities, said the bureau.

Kumar then allegedly hatched a conspiracy with Gilzian's nephew Daljit Singh Gilzian. He introduced him to another official Vishal Chauhan, and told him to assist them for the supply of tree guards to the department without any tender or quotations.

Consequently, crores of rupees were embezzled under the garb of purchase of tree guards, said the bureau.

Moreover, Sangat Singh Gilzian and Parveen Kumar allegedly bypassed set norms to issue transfer orders of 23 executive field officials in January this year after accepting money from them, said the bureau.

