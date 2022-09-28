Rapid response team set up to combat dengue: MCD

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday said a ''rapid response team'' has been formed and inter-sectoral meetings are being held with various stakeholders to keep the spread of dengue in check.

According to a report released by the MCD on Monday, over 525 total dengue cases have been reported this year till September 21.

''The MCD is continuously working towards keeping the dengue situation in check. A rapid response team has been formed under the municipal commissioner, and inter-sectoral meetings are being held with various stakeholders,'' the civic body said in a statement.

Nearly 130 people have been diagnosed with dengue in the last few days. The spurt in dengue cases comes in the wake of heavy rains over the past few days in the capital. The report said 281 cases have been reported this month alone till September 21.

The MCD has issued 91,462 legal notices and 33,226 prosecutions after mosquito breeding were found at inspected sites. The civic body has also levied administrative charges of about Rs 30,68,000 on owners of 12,659 houses and buildings, the statement said.

MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti has written letters to various stakeholders like CPWD, PWD, DDA, universities, Delhi Police, Delhi Jal Board, state and central government offices etc. and asked them to adopt various means to check mosquito-breeding in their premises, it said. To create better understanding among various stakeholders, 26 meetings have been held at the zonal level, it said.

The MCD is conducting special awareness campaigns during the ongoing festive season. Fogging is also being carried out at Ramleela grounds and Durga Puja pandals so that mosquito breeding can be prevented at these sites, it said. The MCD has also requested Ramlila committees and Durga Puja pandals' bodies to maintain cleanliness and prevent water stagnation on their premises, it said.

The civic body has conducted fogging at nearly 12,000 premises, it claimed. Meanwhile, in another development, the MCD and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) signed an MoU on Wednesday for optimising the solar power in its jurisdiction.

''Delhi's daily day time peak demand curve broadly matches the generation curve of solar system, which can therefore help to reduce peak demands. Moreover, the energy produced by rooftop solar systems is mostly consumed at, or near, the point of generation, minimising transmission and distribution losses. ''Self-consumption of rooftop solar energy also reduces the need for, and the challenge of, provisioning new distribution infrastructure, such as transformers, in congested localities,'' it said in another statement.

