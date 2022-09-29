U.S. assures Kyiv of 'further support', top Ukrainian general says

Ukraine's top general said he and the top U.S. Army commander in Europe had discussed the war with Russia on Thursday, and that he had received assurances of further support from Washington. The generals spoke by telephone on the eve of a ceremony at which Russian President Vladimir Putin will sign documents proclaiming Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions, after what Kyiv and the West said were sham referendums staged at gunpoint in Russian-occupied territory.

"I had a conversation with General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of the United States European Command," General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "We have shared thoughts on the operational situation, further plans and needs for weapons. I have shared with General Cavoli the vision of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the mobilization in Russian federation. I have received encouraging esteem and assurances of further support.

