Women drug peddler nabbed in Hyderabad with huge quantity of ganja

Hyderabad Police apprehended a drug peddler with 44 kg ganja from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station in the city on Friday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-10-2022 07:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 07:22 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad Police apprehended a drug peddler with 44 kg ganja from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station in the city on Friday. The woman was apprehended at platform no 58 of Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station under Afzalgunj police station.

According to Hyderabad Police, Laxmi Bai, the apprehended woman, was transporting and supplying Ganja to customers at Parbani, Maharashtra. She, along with her accomplice Rahul Kokate (absconding), used to procure the narcotics from Malkangiri, Odisha and supplying the same to customers in Parbani of Maharashtra. Rahul, along with her, visited Malkangiri, Odisha and procured 22 ganja packets wrapped in brown colour tape by concealing the same in five bags and each packet weighing 2 kg. The total ganja is 44 kg, said police.

Police had input about their movement with drugs. While on her way to Parbhani, Maharasthra, Laxmi Bai was caught red-handed at MGBS, Hyderabad but her associate Rahul managed to escape from the place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

