Centre extends AFSPA in 9 districts of Nagaland for 6 months

The Central government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in nine districts of Nagaland including Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Zunheboto from Saturday (October 1) to March 30 next year, according to a notification issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 08:45 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 08:45 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Central government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in nine districts of Nagaland including Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Zunheboto from Saturday (October 1) to March 30 next year, according to a notification issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). In addition, the Government of India has also extended AFSPA in the areas falling within the jurisdiction of 16 police stations in four districts of Nagaland including five police stations in Kohima district; six police stations in Mokokchung district; Yanglok police station in Longleng district; and four police stations in Wokha district.

These 16 police stations comprise Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in the Kohima district; Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-l, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki 'C' police stations in Mokokchung district; Yanglok police station in Longleng district; and Bhandari, Champang, Ralan and Sungro police stations in Wokha district. "Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak. Phek, Peren and Zunheboto districts in Nagaland and the areas in Nagaland falling within the jurisdiction of i) Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima District; ii) Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-l, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki °C' police stations in Mokokchung District; iii) Yanglok police station in Longleng District; and iv) Bhandari, Champang. Ralan and Sungro police stations in Wokha District are declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2022, unless withdrawn earlier," reads a notification issued by the MHA on Friday.

The Centre took the step following a further review of the law and order situation in Nagaland. Earlier, the Central Government in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) had declared nine districts and 16 Police Stations in four other districts of Nagaland as 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from April 1 to September 30, 2022.

The AFSPA empowers security forces to arrest a person without a warrant, enter or search premises without a warrant, and perform other actions. (ANI)

