Ukraine aide posts video of troops saying they control key town of Lyman
Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2022 02:46 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 02:46 IST
A senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday posted video that showed Ukrainian forces declaring they had taken control of the key town of Lyman, which Russia said earlier its soldiers had abandoned.
"Dear Ukrainians - today the armed forces of Ukraine ... liberated and took control of the settlement of Lyman, Donetsk region," one of the soldiers said in the video posted by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office.
