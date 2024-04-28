Left Menu

Russian forces take over village near Donetsk, Interfax says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-04-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 16:16 IST
Russian forces have taken over the village of Novobakhmutivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region, close to Ocheretyne, which has become a focal point of fighting in recent days, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying

Russian forces also repelled a series of Ukrainian counter-attacks near Chasiv Yar, the ministry said, another key point in the region where the sides have clashed repeatedly.

