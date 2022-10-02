Left Menu

Pope appeals to Putin to end ''spiral of violence'' in Ukraine

Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, imploring him to stop this spiral of violence and death in Ukraine, and denounced what he called the absurd risk of nuclear war. Francis made his strongest appeal yet on the seventh-month war as he addressed the public in St. Peters Square.

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 02-10-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 16:03 IST
Pope appeals to Putin to end ''spiral of violence'' in Ukraine
Pope Francis (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, imploring him to "stop this spiral of violence and death" in Ukraine, and denounced what he called the "absurd" risk of nuclear war. Francis made his strongest appeal yet on the seventh-month war as he addressed the public in St. Peter's Square. The pontiff also called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "be open" to serious peace proposals. He also exhorted the international community to "use all diplomatic instruments" to end this "huge tragedy" and "horror" of war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022