Air Marshal SP Dharkar takes over as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Headquarters Eastern Air Command

Air Marshal SP Dharkar assumed charge as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Headquarters Eastern Air Command, Indian Air Force on Saturday. An experienced fighter pilot with over 3,600 hours of flying, he is an alumnus of the Rashtriya Indian Military College Dehradun, National Defence Academy Pune, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and Air War College, USA. Commissioned in June 1985, he is a Qualified Flying Instructor, Fighter Strike Leader and Instrument Rating Instructor and Examiner and has also been an Air Force Examiner.

During his illustrious career, he has commanded a frontline fighter squadron and a Fighter Flying Training Establishment. He has instructional experience in conducting Professional Military Education for medium and senior-level officers at the Defence Services Staff College and at the College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad. He has served as Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Training) at Air Headquarters and Air Defence Commander at Headquarters Eastern Air Command. He has the distinction of being the first Director General of Defence Space Agency. Before assuming his present appointment, he was the Senior Air Staff Officer at Headquarters South Western Air Command at Gandhinagar.

Air Marshal SP Dharkar succeeds Air Marshal DK Patnaik AVSM, VM who superannuated on September 30 after more than 38 years of distinguished service in the IAF, stated a press release by Lt Col AS Walia, PRO (Defence), Tezpur. (ANI)

