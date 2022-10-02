Left Menu

Drone from Pakistan drops over 3 kg heroin along border in Rajasthan

More than 3 kg heroin was dropped near border area in Rajasthans Sriganganagar by a drone which came from Pakistan, police said. Later, during search in the area, four packets containing 3.5 kg suspected heroin was recovered, the police said. The drone dropped the packets which were recovered later, a police official said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-10-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 19:06 IST
More than 3 kg heroin was dropped near border area in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar by a drone which came from Pakistan, police said. BSF troops also fired at the drone. Later, during search in the area, four packets containing 3.5 kg suspected heroin was recovered, the police said. The incident occurred in the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. BSF troops spotted the drone near Anupgarh and opened fire. The drone dropped the packets which were recovered later, a police official said. On information by the BSF, the local police launched a search operation in the area to recover any other smuggled narcotics. The sources said the suspected heroin will be handed over to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) by the BSF for further investigation.

