Panic in Kolkata: Earthquake Jolts City, Causes Chaos

An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hit parts of Bangladesh, causing tremors in Kolkata and the surrounding areas. Panic ensued as buildings shook, roads cracked, and people fled to the streets. No major injuries or damages were reported, but the event served as a stark reminder of the potential dangers.

Updated: 27-02-2026 19:24 IST
An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale sent waves of panic across Kolkata and nearby regions on Friday afternoon. The tremor, originating from Bangladesh's Satkhira district, struck at 1.22 pm, causing alarm as residents swiftly evacuated buildings.

The quake, felt 100 km from Kolkata and only 25 km from the Taki border, was recorded at a depth of 10 km below the earth's surface, according to the India Meteorological Department. While there were no reports of fatalities or significant property damage, some northern Kolkata buildings reported cracked walls. Roads in the Parnashree area of Behala also suffered damage.

Government employees, caught unawares at the state secretariat and other key city locations, sought refuge on the streets, wary of aftershocks. Residents throughout Kolkata experienced similar fear, as the tremors lasted for about ten seconds, reminding all of the city's vulnerability due to its soft alluvial soil.

Latest News

