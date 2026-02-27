Panic in Kolkata: Earthquake Jolts City, Causes Chaos

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale sent waves of panic across Kolkata and nearby regions on Friday afternoon. The tremor, originating from Bangladesh's Satkhira district, struck at 1.22 pm, causing alarm as residents swiftly evacuated buildings.

The quake, felt 100 km from Kolkata and only 25 km from the Taki border, was recorded at a depth of 10 km below the earth's surface, according to the India Meteorological Department. While there were no reports of fatalities or significant property damage, some northern Kolkata buildings reported cracked walls. Roads in the Parnashree area of Behala also suffered damage.

Government employees, caught unawares at the state secretariat and other key city locations, sought refuge on the streets, wary of aftershocks. Residents throughout Kolkata experienced similar fear, as the tremors lasted for about ten seconds, reminding all of the city's vulnerability due to its soft alluvial soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)