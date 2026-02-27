Anupam Rasayan Expands Global Reach with Jayhawk Acquisition

Anupam Rasayan India has announced the acquisition of Jayhawk Fine Chemicals Corporation, a US-based company, for approximately USD 150 million. The move aims to enhance Anupam's global reach and advance its presence in end-use markets.

The acquisition, facilitated through Anupam's subsidiary Doriath SARL, was financed with USD 109 million in Class B non-voting shares and USD 41 million in debt. Notably, USD 129 million of the deal funding came from Altis XII Pte. Ltd., linked to Oaktree Capital Management, while Axis Bank contributed USD 21 million.

This strategic acquisition marks a pivotal step in building a distinct, innovation-driven specialty chemicals platform, according to Managing Director Anand Desai. With Jayhawk's integration, Anupam looks to leverage complementary chemistries across regions and explore new cross-selling opportunities.