Tensions Escalate: Pakistan Engages in 'Open War' with Afghan Taliban

Recent military clashes mark a significant escalation in tensions between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban, driven by accusations of support for militant groups like the TTP. Islamabad's use of warplanes against Taliban targets reflects deeper ideological and strategic disagreements that threaten regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:23 IST
Recent clashes signal a sharp rise in hostilities between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban, highlighting deep-rooted strategic conflicts. Pakistan, led by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, has labeled the ongoing confrontations as an 'open war.'

The tensions stem from Pakistan's allegations that the Afghan Taliban provides support to insurgent groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). This accusation has intensified a regional power struggle, with far-reaching impacts from the Gulf to the Himalayas.

Analysts suggest that a lack of clear dialogue and expectations may have led to the current turmoil, raising concerns about increased violence and instability in the region. Key international players are attempting to mediate, but a resolution remains elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

