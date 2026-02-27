Tensions Escalate: Pakistan Engages in 'Open War' with Afghan Taliban

Recent clashes signal a sharp rise in hostilities between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban, highlighting deep-rooted strategic conflicts. Pakistan, led by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, has labeled the ongoing confrontations as an 'open war.'

The tensions stem from Pakistan's allegations that the Afghan Taliban provides support to insurgent groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). This accusation has intensified a regional power struggle, with far-reaching impacts from the Gulf to the Himalayas.

Analysts suggest that a lack of clear dialogue and expectations may have led to the current turmoil, raising concerns about increased violence and instability in the region. Key international players are attempting to mediate, but a resolution remains elusive.

