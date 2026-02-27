Left Menu

Justice and Politics: The Tenuous Balance in Indian Democracy

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary lauds India's judiciary, highlighting its independence and fairness. He discusses the discharge of Arvind Kejriwal in a liquor case and emphasizes politics based on real issues. Choudhary responds to corruption allegations against his brother, advocating for an impartial investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary praised India's judiciary for its independent and fair decisions, highlighting the importance of judiciary being a pillar of democracy. His comments came after a Delhi court exonerated Arvind Kejriwal in a high-profile liquor policy case.

Choudhary commented on issues like the Anti-Corruption Bureau's investigation into his brother's assets, urging a fair probe. He lamented political campaigns that focus on imprisoning opponents rather than addressing core issues, calling for elections to be fought on development and unemployment.

Emphasizing the legacy of India's freedom fighters, Choudhary underscores the need for policies geared towards youth and future opportunities. He remains hopeful that the judiciary and democratic institutions will uphold fairness and public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

