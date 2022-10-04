DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct 4

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4

** WARSAW - The Warsaw Security Forum takes place in Warsaw, with speakers including Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, UK Defence Minister Ben wallace and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock discussing topics related to the war in Ukraine and energy security – 1300 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speak to reporters after their respective so called climate cabinets held a joint meeting at Berlin's chancellery – 1200 GMT.

** KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian's Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz delivers a closing speech at the Khazanah Megatrends Forum – 1020 GMT. BUDAPEST - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to Hungary. (Final day) BOGOTA/SANTIAGO/LIMA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will start a week-long Latin America tour on Monday, traveling to Colombia, Chile and Peru. (Final day) WARSAW - German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock starts a two-day visit to Poland, where she will attend a reception at the German embassy before meeting her Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau and attend the Warsaw Security Forum the next day. (Final day) SAN JOSÉ - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will hold talks with the Costa Rican government as part of its third review of the country's economic reforms (Final day). MUSCAT – King of Jordan Abdullah II, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein, is scheduled to start a visit to Oman, at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman. (To Oct. 5) PHNOM PENH - Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz will pay an official visit to Cambodia. (To Oct. 6) STRASBOURG, France - EU lawmakers and the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell debate heightening tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan following the recent military escalation – 1630 GMT. WARSAW - German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock visits Poland, where she will meet her Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau and attend the Warsaw Security Forum – 0930 GMT. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte before their respective so called climate cabinets sit down for joint talks at Berlin's chancellery – 0900 GMT. PRAGUE - Slovakia's new Foreign Minister Rastislav Kacer visits Prague, meeting his counterpart Jan Lipavsky – 0745 GMT. TALLINN - President of Finland Sauli Niinistö will pay a working visit to Estonia and meet with Estonian counterpart Alar Karis to discuss bilateral relations between Finland and Estonia GENEVA - Ukraine debate at UN Human Rights Council - 1000 GMT. LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5 ** TAIPEI CITY - Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr. will arrive in Taiwan. WELLINGTON/CANBERRA - Minister of External Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit New Zealand and Australia. (To Oct. 11) VIENNA - The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) and the OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting will take place in Vienna. GLOBAL - World Teachers' Day. SAN FRANCISCO – 11th death anniversary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. MADRID - Spain´s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at German-Spanish summit in Madrid. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

** PRAGUE - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a summit in Prague gathering leaders of EU countries and representatives from their neighbours including the Balkans and Ukraine in a new format known as the European Political Community. (To Oct. 7) ** GENEVA, Switzerland - WTO General Council press briefing – 1500 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva gives "curtain raiser" speech ahead of IMF / World Bank Spring Meetings – 1330 GMT. SYDNEY - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at an Australian foreign policy thinktank via videolink – 0800 GMT. PRAGUE - EU leaders meet at informal summit in Prague (to Oct. 7). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

** MASERU, Lesotho - Lesotho National Assembly Election. MOSCOW - 16th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8 ** RUKLA, Lithuania - German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht visits Vilnius and Rukla Military Barracks in Lithuania, to discuss Ukraine, inaugurate a NATO command centre and observe and exercise – 1215 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9 GLOBAL - World Post Day. AUSTRIA - 2022 Austrian presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 10

** OSLO - President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinisto will make an official visit to Norway. (To Oct. 11) ** TALLINN - Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, gives keynote speech at Tallinn Digital Summit – 0825 GMT.

** OSLO - Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere speak at a conference about international relations – 0800 GMT. GLOBAL - World mental health day. GLOBAL - World day against death penalty. FIJI – 52nd anniversary of independence. CANBERRA - Australia's energy minister Chris Bowen speaks at Australian Financial Review Climate and Energy Summit. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11 BRATISLAVA - Presidents of Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic, the Visegrad Group, meet in Slovakia. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference ahead of a NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels. MEXICO CITY - Mexico economy minister Tatiana Clouthier, business leaders speak at LATAM Mobility Summit (to Oct. 12) PRAGUE - EU Informal meeting of energy ministers (to Oct. 12). STOCKHOLM - Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima on a three-day state visit to Sweden (to Oct. 13). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12 ** ASTANA - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomar Tokayev in sidelines of the CIS summit in Astana. BRUSSELS - NATO defence ministers meet in Brussels (To Oct 13) BALI - 20th anniversary of Bali bombings. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13 MANILA - Philippines finance minister Benjamin Diokno delivers keynote speech at a convention for thrift banks – 1800 GMT. GLOBAL - World Sight Day. GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. SAN JOSE, Chile – 12th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference as defence ministers from the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation gather in Brussels (to Oct. 14). LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct. 14). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15 GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16 SYDNEY - Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Australia (to October 18). GLOBAL - World food day. BEIJING - China to hold 20th Communist party congress starting on Oct. 16. BERLIN - World Health Organization hold 2022 Summit in Berlin (to Oct. 18). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 17 HANOI - OECD-Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum (to October 18). GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18 JERUSALEM – 11th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19 BANGKOK - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance ministers meeting (to Oct. 21). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – 11th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Oct. 21). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21 BRUSSELS - EU leaders meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23 LIBYA – 10th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 10th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. SLOVENIA - Slovenia holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 24 TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan hosts the U.S. National Endowment for Democracy's World Movement for Democracy summit (to Oct. 27). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25 BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen host a conference on post-war reconstruction of Ukraine in Berlin. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26 PRETORIA - South Africa's finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present medium term budget policy statement, which updates economic forecasts, adjusts the budget and makes emergency changes to spending – 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28 KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's finance minister will announce budget plans for 2023 amid higher subsidy bills and rising prices that are hurting fiscal strength. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30 PRAGUE - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers (to Oct. 31). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 MANAMA - Pope Francis visits Bahrain (to November 6). MUNSTER, Germany - G7 foreign ministers to meet in Munster (to Nov. 4). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 WASHINGTON, D.C. - US House of Representatives election. WASHINGTON, D.C. - US Senate election. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 PHNOM PENH - Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) bloc and counterparts from other related countries attend the 40th and 41st regional summit (to Nov. 13). BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 AMMAN - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will pay a State Visit to Jordan, at the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah. (To Nov. 17) BALI - Indonesia set to host the G20 Summit on the resort island of Bali (to November 16). BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 BANGKOK - Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) inter-governmental forum from 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim attends the annual summit in Bangkok (To Nov 19) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20

** ASTANA - Kazakhstan holds snap presidential election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 LONDON - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will make a state visit to Britain, Buckingham Palace. (To Nov. 24)

