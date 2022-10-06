Mapisa-Nqakula to lead SA delegation to P20 Speakers’ Summit

National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, will today and tomorrow lead a parliamentary delegation to the eighth G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20 Speakers' Summit) in Indonesia.

The House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia, in close cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), are the host of the summit.

Parliament in a statement said some of the topics for discussion are the role of the P20 in the context of inter-parliamentary cooperation to strengthen multilateralism in the 21st century; accelerating sustainable development and the green economy; food and energy security; and how parliaments can help reach emission reduction targets and facilitate global cooperation on climate change in times of multiple crises.

Only speakers of parliaments of G20 members and guest countries, observer parliamentary and inter-governmental organizations, will attend the P20 Speakers' Summit.

The P20 Speakers' Summit has three objectives.

The first is to develop and contribute a parliamentary perspective on some of the critical issues on the G20's agenda. Second is to promote better interaction and cooperation between governments and parliaments in implementing various G20 outcomes. Third is to strengthen the interaction between the Speakers of Parliament of G20 countries and partner countries on the one hand, and the United Nations and other relevant international organisations on the other.

Furthermore, the P20 Speakers' Summit aims to extend its parliamentary contribution toward strengthening recovery and resilience globally and advancing countries' progress toward the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (2030 Agenda).

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)