Left Menu

Sweden's finance minister more certain about tougher times ahead

Sweden's finance minister Mikael Damberg said on Tuesday the latest months have strengthened the view that tougher times lay ahead. "A couple of months ago ... I talked about the dark clouds in the global economic skies, that we are heading towards a recession," Damberg told a news conference. "These latest months have strengthened that picture," he said.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 11-10-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 17:19 IST
Sweden's finance minister more certain about tougher times ahead
Mikael Damberg Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden's finance minister Mikael Damberg said on Tuesday the latest months have strengthened the view that tougher times lay ahead.

"A couple of months ago ... I talked about the dark clouds in the global economic skies, that we are heading towards a recession," Damberg told a news conference.

"These latest months have strengthened that picture," he said. "We are heading towards a tougher situation."

Also Read: Sweden's PM says Nord Stream leaks likely caused by deliberate acts

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022