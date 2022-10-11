Sweden's finance minister more certain about tougher times ahead

Sweden's finance minister Mikael Damberg said on Tuesday the latest months have strengthened the view that tougher times lay ahead.

"A couple of months ago ... I talked about the dark clouds in the global economic skies, that we are heading towards a recession," Damberg told a news conference.

"These latest months have strengthened that picture," he said. "We are heading towards a tougher situation."

Also Read: Sweden's PM says Nord Stream leaks likely caused by deliberate acts

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)