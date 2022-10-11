Sweden's finance minister more certain about tougher times ahead
Sweden's finance minister Mikael Damberg said on Tuesday the latest months have strengthened the view that tougher times lay ahead. "A couple of months ago ... I talked about the dark clouds in the global economic skies, that we are heading towards a recession," Damberg told a news conference. "These latest months have strengthened that picture," he said.
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 11-10-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 17:19 IST
"These latest months have strengthened that picture," he said. "We are heading towards a tougher situation."
