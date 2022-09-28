Sweden's PM says Nord Stream leaks likely caused by deliberate acts

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Tuesday that two blasts had been detected in relation to the leaks of the Nord Stream pipelines with information suggesting likely sabotage, though this did not represent an attack on Sweden.

Andersson told a news conference the Swedish government was in close contact with partners such as NATO and neighbours such as Denmark and Germany concerning the developments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)