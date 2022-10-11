12 Pakistan Army major generals promoted to lieutenant general rank

Pakistan Army said on Tuesday that its 12 major generals were promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, who is among those promoted, is presently serving as the head of the media wing of the army. He was appointed to the post in January 2020.

Those promoted included Maj Gen Inam Haider Malik, Maj Gen Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Maj Gen Nauman Zakria, Maj Gen Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Maj Gen Ayman Bilal Safdar, Maj Gen Ahsan Gulrez, Maj Gen Syed Aamer Raza, Maj Gen Shahid Imtiaz, Maj Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar, Maj Gen Yousaf Jamal, and Maj Gen Kashif Nazir.

No details have been shared about the current posting of the other promoted officers. These promotions were part of the routine. In July, the Pakistan Army had awarded promotions to as many as 32 brigadiers, bringing them to the rank of major-general.

In August, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was appointed the Bahawalpur Corps Commander while Lt Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat posted as Peshawar Corps Commander.

When Commander XII Corps (Quetta) Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali was killed in a helicopter crash, Lt Gen Ghafoor was posted in his place.

