Ethiopian army captures large city from Tigray forces - sources

(Recasts with capture of Shire) NAIROBI, Oct 17 (Reuters) -

Ethiopian government forces and their allies on Monday captured Shire, one of the biggest cities in the northern region of Tigray, from regional forces they have been battling on and off since late 2020, two diplomatic and humanitarian sources said. The conflict in Tigray, which has spilled over into neighbouring regions and drawn in the Eritrean military, has killed thousands of civilians, uprooted millions and left hundreds of thousands now facing possible famine.

Shire, which is about 140 km (90 miles) northwest of Tigray's regional capital Mekelle and hosts tens of thousands of people displaced from other areas by the conflict, has been the focus of intense fighting since violence flared up again in August. Spokespersons for the Ethiopian government and army and for the Eritrean government did not immediately respond to requests for comment on events in Shire. Eritrean troops are allied to the Ethiopian army against the Tigray forces, whose spokesman also did not immediately respond.

Earlier, the Ethiopian government said it aimed to seize airports and other key infrastructure currently under the control of the Tigray forces. While pursuing these objectives, it said in a statement, the government was committed to a peaceful resolution of the conflict through African Union-led peace talks.

The Tigray authorities said on Sunday their forces would abide by an immediate truce and said a "humanitarian catastrophe" was unfolding. The conflict stems from grievances rooted in periods of Ethiopia's turbulent past when particular regional power blocs held sway over the country as a whole, and in tensions over the balance of power between the regions and the central state.

Both sides blame each other for breaking a ceasefire in August that had lasted since March. Peace talks proposed for earlier this month in South Africa were delayed with no new date announced. Diplomats involved in trying to get the talks going have said privately that momentum was lacking despite both sides saying they wanted talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)