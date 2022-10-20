Left Menu

Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea to allow lead acid batteries in e-rickshaws

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma termed as sponsored petition the plea by an e-rickshaw driver who claimed the Delhi transport authority has issued an order refusing to register e-vehicles having lead acid battery and was promoting the use of lithium ion battery, and said it was a policy decision of the government.

20-10-2022
Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea to allow lead acid batteries in e-rickshaws
The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to entertain a public interest litigation for directions to the city authorities to allow the use of traditional lead acid battery in e-rickshaws which it claimed was a safer and cheaper alternative to its lithium ion substitute. A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma termed as "sponsored petition" the plea by an e-rickshaw driver who claimed the Delhi transport authority has issued an order refusing to register e-vehicles having lead acid battery and was promoting the use of lithium ion battery, and said it was a "policy decision of the government". The bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad, emphasised that acid batteries were "very dangerous" and their lithium counterparts were already being used in several appliances. "Tell me, how much cost (should be imposed) for this sponsored petition?" the court asked the counsel for the petitioner who subsequently withdrew the plea. "The petitioner has prayed for withdrawal of the writ petition. The petition is dismissed as withdrawn. We are not imposing any costs," the court said. Atul Vadera, the petitioner's counsel, contended that lead acid batteries should be allowed to be used in e-rickshaws when even domestic inverters have them.

In his plea, the petitioner said lead acid batteries are safer and cheaper compared to their lithium ion substitutes. The plea claimed lead acid batteries are tolerant to mishandling like overcharging which may cause lithium batteries to explode.

"It is pertinent to mention that all other States of India are allowing the lead acid batteries but Delhi government is doing partiality with destitute drivers by not allowing them to purchase E-Rickshaw/E-Cart having Lead Acid Batteries," the plea said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

