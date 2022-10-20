UK's Liz Truss meeting 1922 committee head Brady - Daily Mail
British Prime Minister Liz Truss is in a meeting with Graham Brady, the head of the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday.
The committee sets the rules for selecting and changing the party's leader.
