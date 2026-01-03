Delhi's Air Quality Struggles: Is Beyond City Borders

A new report reveals that a staggering 65% of Delhi's air pollution in 2025 originated from beyond its borders, notably from neighboring NCR districts. The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) highlights that contributions from external sources eclipsed those from within the city.

Significantly, vehicle emissions emerged as the largest local source of PM2.5 particles, surpassing other sources such as industry and construction. Analyst Manoj Kumar N from CREA emphasized the necessity for region-wide initiatives, as he pointed to the impact of transboundary pollution and Delhi's geographical vulnerability, which allow northerly winds to bring in heavily polluted air from surrounding regions.

An analysis of air quality data also showed notable year-on-year improvements, with Delhi's average PM2.5 concentrations dropping by 8.6% from 2024 to 2025. The reduction in stubble burning emissions and refined efforts in air quality management contributed to the decline. However, the annual average Air Quality Index (AQI) still indicated a critical pollution problem, highlighting the need for continued and expanded airshed-level strategies.

