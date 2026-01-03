Left Menu

Delhi Government's Sweet Deal: Free Sugar for Antyodaya Families

The Delhi government plans to distribute free, branded sugar to Antyodaya Anna Yojana beneficiaries from January 2026 to March 2027. This initiative aims to enhance food security and improve supply quality by providing one kilogram of packaged sugar monthly to 65,883 families, ensuring hygiene and accurate measurements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:39 IST
Delhi Government's Sweet Deal: Free Sugar for Antyodaya Families
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to support the economically weaker sections of society, the Delhi government has initiated a plan to distribute free, packaged sugar to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries.

The initiative, approved by the Delhi Cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will kick off in January 2026 and extend through March 2027, as confirmed by a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The government aims to provide one kilogram of sugar per month, free of charge, to approximately 65,883 AAY families in Delhi, promoting improved hygiene, secure storage, and precise measurement through branded packaging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Action in Venezuela Sparks U.N. Concerns

U.S. Action in Venezuela Sparks U.N. Concerns

 Global
2
Next mayor of Mumbai will be Marathi and Hindu, says Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Next mayor of Mumbai will be Marathi and Hindu, says Maharashtra Chief Minis...

 India
3
Arrest of CPI(ML) Leaders Sparks Outcry Amidst Adivasi Land Struggles

Arrest of CPI(ML) Leaders Sparks Outcry Amidst Adivasi Land Struggles

 India
4
BJP-led Mahayuti will deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai, says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis at campaign rally for civic polls.

BJP-led Mahayuti will deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai, says Maha...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026