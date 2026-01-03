Delhi Government's Sweet Deal: Free Sugar for Antyodaya Families

In a strategic move to support the economically weaker sections of society, the Delhi government has initiated a plan to distribute free, packaged sugar to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries.

The initiative, approved by the Delhi Cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will kick off in January 2026 and extend through March 2027, as confirmed by a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The government aims to provide one kilogram of sugar per month, free of charge, to approximately 65,883 AAY families in Delhi, promoting improved hygiene, secure storage, and precise measurement through branded packaging.

