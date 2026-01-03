Delhi Government's Sweet Deal: Free Sugar for Antyodaya Families
The Delhi government plans to distribute free, branded sugar to Antyodaya Anna Yojana beneficiaries from January 2026 to March 2027. This initiative aims to enhance food security and improve supply quality by providing one kilogram of packaged sugar monthly to 65,883 families, ensuring hygiene and accurate measurements.
In a strategic move to support the economically weaker sections of society, the Delhi government has initiated a plan to distribute free, packaged sugar to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries.
The initiative, approved by the Delhi Cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will kick off in January 2026 and extend through March 2027, as confirmed by a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.
The government aims to provide one kilogram of sugar per month, free of charge, to approximately 65,883 AAY families in Delhi, promoting improved hygiene, secure storage, and precise measurement through branded packaging.
