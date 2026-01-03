Tragic Demise: Uncovering the Mystery Behind Gurmeet Singh's Death

In a tragic incident that raises questions over police procedures, Gurmeet Singh, aged 25, was beaten to death by laborers at an under-construction site in South Delhi. His family alleges a lack of transparency in the ongoing investigation by authorities.

Singh, who was making strides in overcoming past addiction issues, was employed as a sanitation worker at the same location where his life ended. On the night of the incident, he was found brutally injured and later died from the sustained wounds. Five laborers have been apprehended following the tragic event.

Police reports suggest he might have been attempting theft, leading to the fatal confrontation, yet Singh's family remains in disbelief, questioning the details surrounding his untimely demise and expressing confusion over his presence at the site that night.

