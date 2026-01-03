Tragic Collision: Bus Crash Leads to Fatality in Bhubaneswar

A fatal collision unfolded in Bhubaneswar when a state-operated bus collided with an auto-rickshaw at the bustling Rupali Chhak intersection on Saturday afternoon. Authorities confirmed that the accident resulted in the death of the auto-rickshaw driver and injuries to two passengers.

The bus, identified as the 'Ama Bus,' struck the stationary auto-rickshaw from behind while it awaited a signal change, according to police reports. Following the incident, the bus driver fled the scene but was subsequently apprehended and charged with culpable homicide.

One of the injured passengers is receiving treatment at Capital Hospital, while the other was discharged post-treatment, officials stated. Efforts were swiftly made to clear the damaged vehicles, allowing for the resumption of normal traffic flow in the area.