Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Bus Crash Leads to Fatality in Bhubaneswar

A fatal collision occurred in Bhubaneswar when a state-run bus hit an auto-rickshaw, killing the rickshaw driver and injuring two passengers. The bus driver fled but was later arrested and charged. Traffic was restored after the damaged vehicles were cleared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:40 IST
Tragic Collision: Bus Crash Leads to Fatality in Bhubaneswar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal collision unfolded in Bhubaneswar when a state-operated bus collided with an auto-rickshaw at the bustling Rupali Chhak intersection on Saturday afternoon. Authorities confirmed that the accident resulted in the death of the auto-rickshaw driver and injuries to two passengers.

The bus, identified as the 'Ama Bus,' struck the stationary auto-rickshaw from behind while it awaited a signal change, according to police reports. Following the incident, the bus driver fled the scene but was subsequently apprehended and charged with culpable homicide.

One of the injured passengers is receiving treatment at Capital Hospital, while the other was discharged post-treatment, officials stated. Efforts were swiftly made to clear the damaged vehicles, allowing for the resumption of normal traffic flow in the area.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Ousts Maduro in Sudden Operation: A New Era for Venezuela?

U.S. Ousts Maduro in Sudden Operation: A New Era for Venezuela?

 Global
2
Raising the Bar: AFI Announces Tougher Qualification for 2026 Asian Games

Raising the Bar: AFI Announces Tougher Qualification for 2026 Asian Games

 India
3
U.S. Action in Venezuela Sparks U.N. Concerns

U.S. Action in Venezuela Sparks U.N. Concerns

 Global
4
Next mayor of Mumbai will be Marathi and Hindu, says Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Next mayor of Mumbai will be Marathi and Hindu, says Maharashtra Chief Minis...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026