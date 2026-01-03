Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes on Gondia-Kohmara Road: A Tale of Loss and Survival

A car accident in Maharashtra's Gondia district claimed the life of 23-year-old Rupesh Naresh Bhugare, and critically injured another. The car veered off and hit a tree. Meanwhile, a tanker accident near Waghdeo Mandir blocked the road for hours without causing injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:37 IST
Tragedy Strikes on Gondia-Kohmara Road: A Tale of Loss and Survival
man
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events on Maharashtra's Gondia-Kohmara Road, a 23-year-old man lost his life and another sustained critical injuries in a car accident, according to police. The ill-fated vehicle, driven by Rupesh Naresh Bhugare, veered off course and collided with a tree, leading to Bhugare's instant demise.

The unfortunate incident unfolded on Saturday when Bhugare lost control of the steering wheel, as per official reports. His passenger, identified as Praful Bramhanand Patle, was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. In a separate incident on the same road, a tanker carrying empty CNG cylinders overturned, but fortunately, no one was harmed.

The overturned tanker near Waghdeo Mandir caused significant traffic disruption, blocking the road for approximately four hours, authorities confirmed. Law enforcement and emergency services swiftly attended to both incidents, restoring order on the bustling route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Ousts Maduro in Sudden Operation: A New Era for Venezuela?

U.S. Ousts Maduro in Sudden Operation: A New Era for Venezuela?

 Global
2
Raising the Bar: AFI Announces Tougher Qualification for 2026 Asian Games

Raising the Bar: AFI Announces Tougher Qualification for 2026 Asian Games

 India
3
U.S. Action in Venezuela Sparks U.N. Concerns

U.S. Action in Venezuela Sparks U.N. Concerns

 Global
4
Next mayor of Mumbai will be Marathi and Hindu, says Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Next mayor of Mumbai will be Marathi and Hindu, says Maharashtra Chief Minis...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026