Tragedy Strikes on Gondia-Kohmara Road: A Tale of Loss and Survival

In a tragic turn of events on Maharashtra's Gondia-Kohmara Road, a 23-year-old man lost his life and another sustained critical injuries in a car accident, according to police. The ill-fated vehicle, driven by Rupesh Naresh Bhugare, veered off course and collided with a tree, leading to Bhugare's instant demise.

The unfortunate incident unfolded on Saturday when Bhugare lost control of the steering wheel, as per official reports. His passenger, identified as Praful Bramhanand Patle, was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. In a separate incident on the same road, a tanker carrying empty CNG cylinders overturned, but fortunately, no one was harmed.

The overturned tanker near Waghdeo Mandir caused significant traffic disruption, blocking the road for approximately four hours, authorities confirmed. Law enforcement and emergency services swiftly attended to both incidents, restoring order on the bustling route.

