Gurugram: Bike-borne men snatch elderly woman's gold bracelets

Three motorcycle-borne men robbed a 75-year-old woman of her gold bracelets on the new railway road here, police said on Wednesday. According to a complaint filed by Manoj Jain, his mother Kaushal Jain went to the Jain temple on Sunday morning when the miscreants intercepted her and engaged her in a conversation. Moments later, they snatched two gold bracelets from her hand and fled the spot.

The incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras in the area and efforts are on to nab the accused, said investigating officer Sub-inspector Kartar Singh. An FIR was registered against three unknown men under sections 379 A (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 14 police station on Wednesday, he said.

