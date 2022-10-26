Over 5 lakh pilgrims participate in Goverdhan Parikrama

Over five lakh pilgrims paid obeisance in the three prominent temples of Goverdhan after completing a 22-km circumambulation of the Govardhan hillock barefooted, officials said on Wednesday.

Trigun Bishen SP rural camping in Goverdhan town said, “Owing to foolproof arrangements made after massive planning, no untoward incident has been reported.” Traffic congestion was prevented by ensuring one-way on the Mathura-Goverdhan route. The police have been deployed in Daan Ghati, Mukut Mukharbind and Mukharbind temples in plain clothes to avoid incidents of chain snatching, pickpocketing and harassment, he said.

Amidst chanting of vedic hymns, the ‘abhishek ceremony’ (bathing the deity with five ingredients including milk and curd) by foreign devotees was performed and 56 dishes were offered to the deity in over two hours.

The devotees were offered 'Sakari Prasadam' in Daan Ghati temple in Goverdhan, said the temple priest Pawan Kaushik.

Goverdhan Puja was also celebrated in the temples of Mathura, Vrindavan, Gokul, Barsana, Nandgaon and Baldeo, Amit Bharadwaj, a priest said.

