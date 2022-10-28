Left Menu

Key conspirators and planners of 26/11 continue to remain protected and unpunished: Jaishankar

The key conspirators and the planners of 2611 terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished, he said. This, Jaishankar said, undermines the collective credibility and collective interest.Jaishankar, along with Michael Moussa, Gabonese Foreign minister and president of the UNSC, paid tributes to the victims who lost their lives in the 2611 terror attack at Taj Mahal Palace hotel here.

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said key conspirators and planners of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished.

Speaking at a special meeting here on 'Countering the Use of New and Emerging Technologies for Terrorist Purposes', he said, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has ''regrettably'' been unable to act in some cases when it comes to proscribing some terrorists because of ''political considerations''. ''The key conspirators and the planners of 26/11 terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished,'' he said. This, Jaishankar said, undermines the collective credibility and collective interest.

Jaishankar, along with Michael Moussa, Gabonese Foreign minister and president of the UNSC, paid tributes to the victims who lost their lives in the 26/11 terror attack at Taj Mahal Palace hotel here. Jaishakar said the ''shocking'' terror attack was an attack not just on Mumbai, but on the international community.

