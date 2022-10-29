Left Menu

Putin to meet Armenian, Azeri leaders next week -Tass

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a trilateral summit on Monday with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the wake of major clashes between the two ex-Soviet neighbours, Tass said on Friday.

Putin to meet Armenian, Azeri leaders next week -Tass

Tass cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying the meeting would go ahead but gave no details.

The worst fighting between the two countries since a 2020 war erupted last month, killing more than 200 people. The clashes are linked to decades-old hostilities over control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, but until 2020 largely controlled by the majority ethnic Armenian population.

Earlier this month the two sides agreed a civilian European Union mission should head to the border to assess the situation. Moscow, which has a defence pact with Armenia and a military base there, deployed thousands of peacekeepers to the region after a ceasefire in 2020.

Last month Armenia expressed unhappiness with the response of a Russian-led military alliance to a request for help. Armenia asked the Collective Security Treaty Organisation to intervene, but so far it has just sent a fact-finding team to the region.

