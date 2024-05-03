Kremlin calls Cameron's statement on UK arms for Ukraine a "direct escalation"
The Kremlin called British Foreign Secretary David Cameron's statement that Ukraine could use British weapons against targets inside Russia if it wanted a "direct escalation" of the conflict.
Cameron promised three billion pounds ($3.74 billion) of annual military aid for Ukraine for "as long as it takes" on Thursday, adding that London had no objection to the weapons being used inside Russia.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the comments as dangerous and worrying and said they could imperil the entire system of European security architecture.
