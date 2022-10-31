Left Menu

Car driver hits motorbike while negotiating pothole, kills pillion rider

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-10-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 10:40 IST
Car driver hits motorbike while negotiating pothole, kills pillion rider
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A car driver hit a motorbike while negotiating a pothole killing the pillion rider instantaneously at Yelahanka new town, police said.

The pillion rider, identified as Harshad Shah sustained grievous head injury leading to his death while the bike rider Rahul too suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Police said the car driver lost control due to the potholes in Attur Main Road in Yelahanka New Town.

The driver fled the scene after the accident on Saturday night.

The Yelahanka traffic police have registered a case against the car driver as well as BBMP engineers on a complaint by their friend Sreeraj Sreedharan.

He held the BBMP engineers responsible for the potholes, which led to the accident.

Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the BJP government in the state for the death.

He tweeted, ''Shocking & Shameful! The criminal negligence & gross apathy of CM, the corrupt #BBMP & his #PotHoleBommaiSarkar has claimed another life of a Bangalorean. Time to put out a warning 'Bommai Govt & BBMP are dangerous to health of Bangaloreans & Kannadigas'!"

