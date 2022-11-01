Left Menu

SC's no to PIL for replacing party symbols on EVMs with age, educational qualification of candidates

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 12:56 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to the Election Commission to remove party symbols from ballots and electronic voting machines (EVMs) and put age, educational qualification and photograph of candidates instead.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said that a representation may be made by petitioner lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay to the poll panel or other authorities which may, in turn, consider it.

Besides seeking removal of party symbols from ballots and the EVMs, the plea said such a move will help electors vote and support intelligent, diligent and honest candidates and ''control the dictatorship of political party bosses in ticket distribution''.

