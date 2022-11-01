One person fatally shot at Houston party attended by members of rap group Migos - NBC

One person was fatally shot and two others were injured early on Tuesday at a private party in a Houston bowling alley attended by members of the rap group Migos, police and local media said.

Houston police spokesman John Cannon told the media that they were holding back the identities of the victims until the next of kin are notified. But NBC affiliate KPRC reported that two members of the Migos were at the party, including Takeoff, 28 and Quavo, 31.

Migos is an influential hip hop trio from the Atlanta area, known for the singles "Versace," Fight Night" and "Look at My Dab."

