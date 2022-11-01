Left Menu

Rapper Takeoff killed in Houston shooting, media reports

A third member - Takeoff's cousin Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus - was not there. The influential hip hop trio from the Atlanta area is known for its singles "Versace," Fight Night" and "Look at My Dab."

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 19:28 IST
Rapper Takeoff killed in Houston shooting, media reports

Takeoff, a member of the rap group Migos, was fatally shot at a party held at a Houston bowling alley early on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Two other people were wounded, but Houston police were holding back the names of the victims until the next of kin are notified, police spokesman John Cannon said. Rolling Stone's website and TMZ said Takeoff, 28, the rapper whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed. TMZ cited law enforcement sources and multiple witnesses in reporting Takeofff's death.

A second member of Migos - Quavo, 31, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall - was also at the party but not hurt, Rolling Stone reported. A third member - Takeoff's cousin Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus - was not there.

The influential hip hop trio from the Atlanta area is known for its singles "Versace," Fight Night" and "Look at My Dab."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022