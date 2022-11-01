Sex racket busted in Berhampur guest house

Left Menu

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 01-11-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 19:55 IST
The police busted a sex racket being run from a private guest house in Ganjam district and arrested 12 people, an officer said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip off, a team of BN Pur Police raided the guest house near Tatabenz Square here on Monday night , said Berhampur Superintendent of Police, Saravana Vivek M.

The arrested persons included six customers, four agents who were luring customers through WhatsApp and Facebook messages, lease holder of the guest house and the kingpin, the SP said. Three middle-aged women were rescued by the law enforcers, he said. Twelve mobile phones, medicines, empty liquor bottles, glasses, and Rs 31,950 were seized from the rooms, he said.

“Steps will be taken to get permission from the court to seal the guest house”, said the SP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

