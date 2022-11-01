Left Menu

UK counter-terrorism police lead investigation into Dover bomb incident

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-11-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 20:28 IST
Britain's counter-terrorism police are now leading the investigation into an incident involving petrol bombs thrown at an immigration centre in the southern English port of Dover, police said on Tuesday.

"What appears clear is that this despicable offence was targeted and likely to be driven by some form of hate filled grievance, though this may not necessarily meet the threshold of terrorism," police said.

Police said on Monday the suspect who threw petrol bombs at the immigration centre on Sunday was a 66 year-old man who was later found dead at a nearby service station.

