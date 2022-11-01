Left Menu

53 drown in Bihar during Chhath, CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for next of kin

PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-11-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 20:50 IST
53 drown in Bihar during Chhath, CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for next of kin
As many as 53 people drowned in rivers and other water bodies in various parts of Bihar during the four-day Chhath festivities, said a disaster management official here on Tuesday.

Expressing grief, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of the kin of each deceased, the official said.

The CM directed all district magistrates to ensure expeditious payment to the victims' families.

According to the official, five people drowned in Purnea district on October 30, while three deaths each were reported from Patna, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and Saharsa.

One person each died in Gaya, Begusarai, Katihar, Buxar, Kaimur, Sitamarhi and Banka among other districts. ''At least 18 people died in the state on October 31, the last day of the festival. The state disaster management is trying to establish the identity of all deceased at the earliest,'' added the official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

