Bridge collapse: Four accused sent in police custody

PTI | Morbi | Updated: 01-11-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 22:27 IST
Four accused persons including two managers of Oreva Group arrested in connection with the collapse of a suspension bridge here were remanded in four days' police custody on Tuesday by a local court.

Chief Judicial Magistrate M J Khan remanded five other arrested accused in judicial custody, said government prosecutor H S Panchal.

Police had arrested a total of nine persons after the Sunday's catastrophic incident which claimed 135 lives. They were booked under Indian Penal Code section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

The police sought custody of the four key accused including two managers or Oreva Group and two subcontractors who had allegedly carried out repairs of the bridge recently, Panchal said.

Remaining five, including ticket booking clerks and security guards of the bridge, were sent in judicial custody as police did not seek their remand.

The clock and e-bike maker Oreva group had been given a contract by the Morbi Municipality to repair and operate the ill-fated bridge for 15 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

