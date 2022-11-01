Left Menu

Student ends life by jumping from sixth floor of building

A Chartered Accountancy CA student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a building here on Tuesday, police said.The incident took place in Imambada area.Harsh Amit Raja 21 who was pursuing CA intermediate course was apparently under stress due to academic pressure, said a police officer.Around 2.30 am, he allegedly jumped off the sixth floor of his residential building. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead on admission. Further probe is on.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-11-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 22:31 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

